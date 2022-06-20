Redmi Note 10S gets big Rs 2,000 price cut in India; check new price, specs, features, and more

Redmi Note 10S, which was launched in India in early 2021, and has since been succeeded by the Redmi Note 11S, is still a good buy. Xiaomi has, now, silently lowered the price of the phone making it an even more attractive proposition. It’s not a small price cut, either. The base 6GB/64GB variant of the phone, which was previously selling for Rs 14,999 is now listed on Mi.com/in for Rs 12,999, which is a big Rs 2,000 price drop. It doesn’t appear to be a limited-time offer, too, and seems permanent at the time of writing.

The Redmi Note 10S is also available with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB memory. They’re both getting a price cut, too. The 6GB/128GB Redmi Note 10S, which was previously selling for Rs 16,499, is now available for Rs 14,999 (Rs 1,500 price cut). The 8GB/128GB Redmi Note 10S, which was previously listed for Rs 18,499, is now selling for Rs 16,499 (Rs 2,000 price cut).

For context, the Redmi Note 11S is available with 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,499, Rs 17,499, and Rs 18,499, respectively.

REDMI NOTE 10S SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It runs MIUI 12.5 software out of the box. The Note 10S further has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, the phone has a quad-cam setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers and Hi-Res audio support.

To know more about the Redmi Note 10S and whether or not you should buy it, be sure to check out our full review here.