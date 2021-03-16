Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 but you will have to spend more money to buy one at launch

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi has chalked up quite the hype with its new Redmi Note 10 series in India, as it should, because the brand has literally upped its game and set a new benchmark for value for money. One of the phones in the lineup, the Redmi Note 10, goes on sale for the first time in India today, that is, March 16. The Redmi Note 10 is a good upgrade with a new design and more powerful hardware and yet somehow, Xiaomi has managed to price it same as the Note 9 from last year, even lower if you were to consider its maxed-out configuration.

The Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (same as Note 9) while the Note 10 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 13,999 (Note 9 6GB/128GB model cost Rs 14,999). That’s some aggressive pricing and as expected, Xiaomi is really highlighting the ‘starts at Rs 11,999’ aspect. There is a catch, however.

The 4GB/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 is not available at launch which means that you can’t buy it yet. The model is listed as ‘coming soon’ online with no mention about when it is going to be available. Curiously, this was not communicated at launch. We have reached out to Xiaomi for more details and we will update this piece as soon as we get a response.

This means, if you’re looking to buy a Redmi Note 10 today, you will have to shell out more and get the 6GB/128GB variant. That Rs 13,999 price tag also inches closer to Redmi Note 10 Pro category (that starts at Rs 15,999) with a more premium glass design, fast 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, more powerful Snapdragon 732G processor, better 64MP quad cameras, and also a bigger 5,020mAh battery. In simple terms, it is more value for money though we also have to consider that the Rs 2,000 price difference could still be a big deal for budget-conscious buyers.

Regardless, it would have been nice if Xiaomi had revealed this information at launch, so buyers could have had more time to figure out and plan their purchase accordingly.

The Redmi Note 10 will be sold via Mi.com/in, Amazon, Mi Home and Xiaomi retail partner stores.