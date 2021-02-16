Redmi Note 10 series India launch set for March 4, Xiaomi poll hints at 120Hz LCD display

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 series will make its global debut in India on March 4, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. “Redmi Note Series has been India’s most loved smartphone series and we are super thrilled to bring you the next #10on10 experience,” Xiaomi said highlighting how it had shipped more than 200 million Redmi Note phones globally since the inception of the series in 2014.

The Redmi Note 9 spawned three models, a regular Note 9, Note 9 Pro, and Note 9 Pro Max. It isn’t immediately clear if Xiaomi plans to launch follow ups to each of these phones or if it would go back to launching just a regular Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. More details are awaited.

In the meanwhile, Xiaomi has been actively promoting the fact that the Redmi Note 10 series will be the smoothest of all the Redmi Note phones in the past. While it doesn’t directly confirm anything, a Twitter poll that Xiaomi ran on Monday seemingly confirmed that at least one (or maybe more) of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 phone (s) will come with a 120Hz LCD display.

In the Twitter poll, Xiaomi had asked what is it that users would prefer on its next Redmi Note 10 series smartphone: best LCD + 120Hz or AMOLED. A majority inclined towards AMOLED, and Xiaomi later, deleted the poll. Unless the brand comes up with some sort of surprise on D-day, it is all but certain that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 phone(s) will come with a 120Hz LCD display. Xiaomi has been able to bring this technology to mainstream through the recently launched Mi 10i, a phone that starts at around Rs 20,000, after all. That phone also happens to come with a 108MP camera.

While Xiaomi hasn’t brought the Redmi Note 10 cameras into the picture just yet, if history is anything to go by, a high-resolution camera making its way to a Redmi Note won’t be very surprising. Promo materials shared by the brand seem to suggest that cameras will also be a big highlight of the Redmi Note 10 series.

#RedmiNote10 Series is all set for it's global debut on 4/3/21! ????#RedmiNote has been India's most loved smartphone & we're thrilled to bring you the next #10on10 experience!

Xiaomi phones making global debut in India is not completely unheard of. The Redmi Note 7 series, for instance, was launched first in India before making its way to global markets. And the series has been immensely popular in India so far. It would be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store to top that.