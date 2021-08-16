Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max just got a little more expensive to buy in India

While Xiaomi has teased the release of Redmi 10 in India officially, the exact launch schedule is not known yet.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max: The base configuration of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has seemingly been discontinued in India. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variants of both the models are no longer listed on the official website of the company, which suggests that the models might have been discontinued by the smartphone maker in the Indian market. The development has come when the company is working towards the launch of Redmi 10 in the country. While Xiaomi has teased the release of Redmi 10 in India officially, the exact launch schedule is not known yet.

However, Mi website is not the only platform from which the base configuration of the models has disappeared. E-commerce platform Amazon also does not list the base variant of the two models any longer. Currently, Redmi Note 10 Pro can be purchased in two options – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 17,999, the 8GB RAM variant is costing Rs 18,999. The models are available in three colour options – Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is also available in two variants currently – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, much like Note 10 Pro. The colour options are also the same as the Note 10 Pro. While the 6GB RAM variant of Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 19,999, the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

In other words, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max just got a little more expensive to buy in India since you no longer can buy their most affordable versions. There is however no official confirmation from the company regarding the supposed discontinuation of the models in the Indian market.