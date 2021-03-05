Redmi Note 10 Pro Max versus Note 10 Pro, Note 10: Every difference that you wanted to know

Here’s a quick look at all the major differences between the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 series is officially a go in India and let’s just say, Xiaomi managed to surprise—even silence—even some of its harshest critics with what it had in store for D-day. The line-up spawns three models, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 with prices starting as low as Rs 11,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999.
The Redmi Note has been Xiaomi’s default ‘best-seller’ in India for a while now and with the Redmi Note 10 series, the brand has raised the bar even higher for rivals. There are some big upgrades ranging from a new design to bumped up display and core hardware, including revamped cameras—relative to the Note 9 series from last year. Here’s a quick look at all the major differences between the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max.
The Note 10 series phones come with a new ‘frosted glass’ back. Xiaomi calls it ‘evol’ design. All the three phones are sleeker—with the Note 10 also being smaller—than their predecessor phones. They look and feel much more premium too. Speaking of dimensions, at 8.1mm and 192g, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 0.7mm thinner and 16g lighter than Redmi Note 9 Pro Max despite all the extra hardware. By extension, this applies to the Note 10 Pro ass well since it is the same phone overall. The Note 10 measures 8.3mm and weighs in at 178.8g.
There are differences in colourways. The Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro come in Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night, while the Note 10 comes in Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White.
The camera housing in the Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro is raised which means that there is ‘prominent’ camera bump in these phones while in the Note 10, the cameras sit comparatively flush with the body.
All the three phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a quick ‘double tap’ shortcut button, dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, IP52 splash resistance, IR blaster, Z-axis vibration motor, and 3.5mm audio jack. Only the Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro get a 360-degree ambient light sensor as well.
The Note 10 has a 6.43-inch (FHD+) display, which is smaller than the Note 9, but Xiaomi has bumped up the panel to a ‘brighter Super AMOLED’ that can—at least in theory—peak 1100nits. The panel also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Xiaomi is keeping more premium features like 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10-support for the ‘pro’ models which is understandable considering the price of the Note 10. The refresh rate caps at conventional 60Hz in the Note 10. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection (Note 10 Pro Max/Note 10 Pro have Gorilla Glass 5). The Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro come with a bigger 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and 1200nits peak brightness.
All the three phones come with a punch hole cut-out—the Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro come with—2.96mm—what Xiaomi says is the smallest for any Redmi Note to date.
The Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor (8-core, 8nm) paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage (non-expandable) and dual-layer graphite cooling. The Note 10 is India’s first phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor (8-core, 11nm). This is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB USF2.2 storage (non-expandable), and dual-layer graphite cooling. All the three phones run Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and will be eligible for MIUI 12.5, the next version of MIUI that comes with a revamped system UI, and more uninstallable system apps.
The Note 10 Pro Max is Xiaomi’s fourth phone (in India) to come with a ‘whopping’ 108MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor). There are three other cameras, which are essentially same as the ones on the Note 9 Pro Max with some tweaks. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, 5MP ‘telemacro’ (for 2x zoom), and another 2MP depth camera for portrait photography. The Note 10 Pro swaps the 108MP camera with a 64MP shooter (Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor) keeping the Note 10 Pro’s other three cameras as is. The Note 10 has a quad-cam setup with a 48MP main (Sony IMX582 sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros—same as the Note 9. The Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro have a 16MP front camera while the Note 10 has a 13MP front camera.
The Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro have a 5,020mAh with 33W fast charging—same as the Note 9 Pro Max. The Note 10 has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. The Note 10 Pro will come in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 13,999.