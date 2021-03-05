Redmi Note 10 Pro Max versus Note 10 Pro, Note 10: Every difference that you wanted to know

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 series is officially a go in India and let’s just say, Xiaomi managed to surprise—even silence—even some of its harshest critics with what it had in store for D-day. The line-up spawns three models, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 with prices starting as low as Rs 11,999 going all the way to Rs 21,999.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE | Redmi TV India launch confirmed for March as Xiaomi looks to democratize technology after Mi TV success

The Redmi Note has been Xiaomi’s default ‘best-seller’ in India for a while now and with the Redmi Note 10 series, the brand has raised the bar even higher for rivals. There are some big upgrades ranging from a new design to bumped up display and core hardware, including revamped cameras—relative to the Note 9 series from last year. Here’s a quick look at all the major differences between the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max.