Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is India’s most affordable phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108MP camera: everything to know

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

One look at its spec-sheet and you would be hard-pressed to make out that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is, a budget mid-ranger. Xiaomi, the brand behind this phone, is literally throwing everything but the kitchen sink here, making almost every other phone in and around its price point—there are some serious contenders, including some with 5G—look like they don’t even belong here. Or maybe the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max does not belong here, we’re not so sure, because a phone like this isn’t supposed to cost so low.

To be clear, we haven’t got our hands on it just yet, but it’s safe to say—looking at the phone’s spec-sheet—that is a lot of phone for a lot less money.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specs include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 108MP camera and more

In a Twitter poll ahead of today’s launch, Xiaomi had asked what is it that users would prefer on the Redmi Note 10 series smartphone: best LCD + 120Hz or AMOLED. A majority had inclined towards AMOLED, and Xiaomi had later deleted the poll, leading many to speculate that the Redmi Note 10 phone(s) would come with a 120Hz LCD display—sort of like the Mi 10i. Turns out, those speculations were wrong.

Xiaomi, in fact, pulled a rabbit out of its hat on D-day by launching the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with a segment-first ‘120Hz Super AMOLED display’. There are other improvements too. Budget Xiaomi phones have long been riddled with lacklustre brightness and washed-out colours. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can theoretically peak 1200nits making it HDR 10-ready. The panel also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Rounding off the package are a 2.96mm punch hole (Xiaomi says this is the smallest for any Redmi Note to date) cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for screen size and resolution, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display—same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Coming to the phone’s other big highlight, which is the camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is Xiaomi’s fourth phone (in India) to come with a ‘whopping’ 108MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor), after the Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10i—of course, it is the most affordable in that list. There are three other cameras, which are essentially same as the ones on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with some tweaks. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 118-degree field-of-view, 5MP ‘telemacro’ (which means that it can serve double duty as macro and telephoto (for 2x zoom)), and another 2MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, it comes with a 16MP camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor (8-core, 8nm) paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage (non-expandable) and dual-layer graphite cooling. It is the first Xiaomi phone in India to run Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It will also be one of the first few Xiaomi phones to get MIUI 12.5, the next version of MIUI with a revamped system UI, and more uninstallable system apps.

Battery capacity is same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max—5,020mAh with 33W fast charging. But what’s different is that Xiaomi has been able to (now) accommodate that it in a sleeker body. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is 0.7mm thinner and 16g lighter than Redmi Note 9 Pro Max despite all the extra hardware.

The design has been refreshed too with a new ‘frosted glass’ back available in three colourways including Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a quick ‘double tap’ shortcut button, dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, IP52 splash resistance, IR blaster, 360-degree ambient light sensor, Z-axis vibration motor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max India price, availability

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will also be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

Xiaomi is also launching a Redmi Note 10 Pro alongside which is essentially a Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with a 64MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor). Everything else including design and specs stay the same. The phone will come in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be sold via Mi.com/in, Amazon, Mi Home and Xiaomi retail partner stores starting March 18. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale a day earlier, March 17 via the same channels.