Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched with Dimensity 1100, 67W fast charging and JBL speakers

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was launched in China on Wednesday with a fast 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dimensity 1100 processor, 64MP triple cameras, 67W fast charging and dual JBL speakers. Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out, it is a whole another smartphone compared to the version that is sold in India. The phone in question starts at around Rs 17,000 and it will go on sale from June 1. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

More specifically, the Note 10 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,499 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,750) respectively.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G hardware, features

The Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with fast 120Hz refresh rate. The version sold in India has Super AMOLED. There is no HDR support in the China-only Note 10 Pro either. Though, unlike the version sold in India, the newly announced Note 10 Pro has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Corning’s latest. The China-only Note 10 Pro also has dual speakers, but they are tuned by JBL, sort of like the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Under the hood, the new Note 10 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G-ready SoC (Snapdragon 732G in the version sold in India). This is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Software inside the phone is MIUI 12.5. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone. This version of Note 10 Pro supports 67W fast charging (the version sold in India can only top 33W).

For photography, the new Note 10 Pro has a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The China-only Redmi Note 10 Pro also has a slightly tweaked design with a new camera housing.