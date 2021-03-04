Redmi Note 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 678, Super AMOLED display and quad cameras: specs, price and other details

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 successor, Redmi Note 10 in India on Thursday alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 Pro. As expected, the Redmi Note 10 is a toned-down version of the Note 10 Pro Max/Pro and tries to bring a similar hardware (and software) experience at a more affordable price. Relative to the Redmi Note 9, there are some big changes including a Super AMOLED screen, faster processor and more, which makes it quite an interesting update.

Redmi Note 10 spec-check

The big new update this year is the phone’s display. The Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch (FHD+) display, which is smaller than the Redmi Note 9, but Xiaomi has bumped up the panel to a ‘brighter Super AMOLED’ that can—at least in theory—peak 1100nits. The panel also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Xiaomi is keeping more premium features like 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10-support for the ‘pro’ models which is understandable considering the price of the Note 10. The refresh rate caps at conventional 60Hz in the Note 10. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection (Note 10 Pro Max/Note 10 Pro have Gorilla Glass 5).

The other update is coming by way of processing power. The Note 10 is India’s first phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor (8-core, 11nm). This is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 128GB USF2.2 storage (non-expandable), and dual-layer graphite cooling. Like the Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro, the Note 10 also runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and will be eligible for MIUI 12.5, the next version of MIUI that comes with a revamped system UI, and more uninstallable system apps.

Cameras remain largely the same as the Note 9, at least on paper. The phone has a quad-cam setup with a 48MP main (Sony IMX582 sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 13MP camera—same as the Note 9.

Xiaomi has lowered the battery capacity slightly while ‘enhancing’ fast charging capabilities. The Note 10 has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Design is shared with the Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10 Pro which means that the Note 10 also has a ‘frosted glass’ back though it will be available in different hues—Aqua Green, Shadow Black, and Frost White. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a quick ‘double tap’ shortcut button, dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support, IP52 splash resistance, IR blaster, Z-axis vibration motor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 10 India price, availability

The Redmi Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 13,999.

The Redmi Note 10 will be sold via Mi.com/in, Amazon, Mi Home and Xiaomi retail partner stores starting March 16.