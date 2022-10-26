Redmi K60 Gaming tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; here’s what you need to know

Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition earlier this year in the Chinese market. What would serve as the Redmi K50 Gaming successor is Redmi K60 Gaming Edition which is expected to come in the coming months as the Chinese consumer tech giant is already working on it. The upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi will be kept exclusively for the Chinese market.

Redmi K60 Gaming was recently spotted on the IMEI database, as per a report from Xiaomiui and as per the listing, it is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It made the appearance on the listing as model number: 23011310C where C stands for the Chinese variant.

Xiaomiui claims that the Redmi K60 Gaming, model number: 23011310C is dubbed Socrates and it will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – which is the latest chipset from Qualcomm and it is expected to launch during the Qualcomm Summit 2022, expected to be held in the upcoming month.

Redmi K60 Gaming edition will serve as a successor to the current Redmi K50 Gaming edition which was launched earlier this year. There’s no update regarding the pricing of the upcoming Redmi Gaming smartphone; however, the Redmi K50 Gaming edition comes at a price tag of ¥ 3,299 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

Xiaomiui further explains that Redmi K60 will be available exclusively to the Chinese markets, starting early 2023. Therefore, the gaming phone won’t be available for markets outside China. To those unaware, the early predecessors – Redmi K40 and Redmi K50 made it to the global markets as Poco rebrands – Poco F3 GT and Poco F4 GT respectively.