Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite launched in India: Prices, specs, features, and everything you need to know

Xiaomi, today, launched the Redmi K50i in India. This is notably the first Redmi K-series phone in India in three years. Xiaomi is also launching the Redmi Buds 3 Lite entry-level wireless earbuds alongside. Redmi K50i price in India starts at Rs 25,999. Redmi Buds 3 Lite cost Rs 1,999.

REDMI K50I, REDMI BUDS 3 LITE PRICES INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K50i at a starting price of Rs 25,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 28,999.

The Redmi K50i goes on sale starting from July 23 across mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, retail stores, and Croma. Early bird offers include an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank cards and EMI plus an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,500. Existing Redmi K20 Pro users can exchange their phone and get up to Rs 8,050 discount on Redmi K50i. Offline buyers can choose to pick a Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control, worth Rs 4,999, for free with the K50i.

Redmi K50i

Redmi Buds 3 Lite, meanwhile, will retail for Rs 1,999 with sale in India starting from July 31 across mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and Mi Studio. For the first 48 hours, Xiaomi will sell them at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

REDMI K50I SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi K50i has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. This is adaptive. Xiaomi says the panel can go all the way down to 30Hz, to improve all-round efficiency. Speaking of which, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 inside. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Software is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup which is a combination of a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP camera.

The K50i has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging support. Rounding off the package are IP53 rating and side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The phone supports 12 5G bands and will be available in three colourways— Phantom Blue, Quick Silver and Stealth Black.

REDMI BUDS 3 LITE SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi Buds 3 Lite are entry-level wireless earbuds with a sleek and lightweight splash resistant design, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and up to 18-hour battery life with fast charging support baked in.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

They have what Xiaomi is calling a “lock-in” design. Though there is no active noise cancellation, their in-ear styling should help cut some background noise passively. They’re claimed to offer environmental noise cancellation though. Under the hood, you get a 6mm dynamic driver and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. These earbuds pack touch sensors and also come equipped with a gaming mode for seemingly low latency gaming.