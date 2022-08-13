Redmi K50 Ultra launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 12-bit 1.5K screen, and 120W fast charging

Xiaomi is following the Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Gaming edition with an even higher-specced model called the Redmi K50 Ultra in China. The “ultra” K50 packs a 12-bit 1.5K resolution display, Qualcomm’s top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 108MP triple rear cameras, and whopping 120W fast charging support. In typical Redmi fashion, this one won’t cost you a bomb either. The Redmi K50 Ultra starts at just CNY 2,999 which roughly translates to Rs 35,500.

REDMI K50 ULTRA SPECS, FEATURES

The Redmi K50 Ultra packs some really impressive hardware including a 12bit 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, vapour chamber cooling, and 120W fast charging. Like the gaming edition model, the K50 Ultra also comes with a limited Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team edition.

Also Read | Redmi K50i review: Redefining value, yet again

Speaking of specs, the K50 Ultra has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and Dolby Vision playback support. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. Software is MIUI 13. Powering the phone is a 5,00mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

For photography, the K50 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP camera.

The Mercedes AMG F1 edition of the phone will naturally come with a few extra aesthetic frills such as a carbon fibre texture and green accents.

REDMI K50 ULTRA PRICES, AVAILABILITY

The K50 Ultra starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going all the way up to CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,600) for the 12GB/512GB Mercedes F1 special edition.

The Redmi K50 Ultra is a China-exclusive at the time of writing. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with sleeker design, 67W fast charging, and Leica optics