Redmi K50 Gaming edition with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 120W fast charging launched: Price, specifications

Is this the Poco F4 GT for India?

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K50 Gaming edition in China today, 16th February 2022. This is a successor to last year’s Redmi K40 Gaming edition, which was the first gaming phone to launch under the Redmi banner. The K40 Gaming was launched in India as the Poco F3 GT later, and therefore it won’t be completely wrong to speculate that the K50 Gaming could end up becoming the Poco F4 GT. So, fingers crossed for that.

The Redmi K50 Gaming edition packs some really impressive hardware including a 10bit 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, dual vapour chamber cooling, and 120W fast charging. Xiaomi is retaining the retractable shoulder buttons we saw in the K40 Gaming/Poco F3 GT and partnership with JBL for the dual stereo speaker setup on the phone. The K40 Gaming had a Bruce Lee-inspired special edition. For the K50 Gaming, Xiaomi has partnered Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Redmi K50 Mercedes AMG F1 edition

Let’s talk specs. The K50 Gaming Edition has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software is MIUI 13. Powering the phone is a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

For photography, the K50 Gaming edition has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 2MP telemacro shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP camera.

The Mercedes AMG F1 edition of the phone will come with a few extra aesthetic frills such as a carbon fibre texture and green accents.

Redmi K50 Gaming edition price, availability

The K50 Gaming edition starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,00) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come with 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB for CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,500) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 46,000). The Mercedes AMG F1 edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,500).

The Redmi K50 Gaming edition will go on sale in China from February 18. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.