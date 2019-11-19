Redmi K30 to launch in December now, confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Redmi K30 is now confirmed to launch in December. (Source: Weibo)

In what could only be seen as a promotional tactic, Redmi K30 launch is now confirmedly happening in December. In contrast to the announcement made by Redmi general manager’s that Redmi’s 5G offerings will debut only in 2020, Redmi K30 5G will be launched as early as December, as per the confirmation made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. Xiaomi’s Redmi is gearing up to announce at least three new flagship phones under the brand – the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and a 5G variant of either model.

Jun has been quoted as confirming in a report by China’ Anzhuo that Redmi K30 5G will be launched at the Xiaomi Developers Conference. The conference is likely happening in December in China. And while the 5G variant of the Redmi K30 is tipped to make its debut, it is highly anticipatory that the non-5G versions, as well as the Redmi K30 Pro, also see the light of day.

The announcement comes as a rejection of the tentative timeline of the launch of Redmi’s 5G devices as divulged by Redmi general manager Lu Weibing. Weibing said in a Weibo post that the launch of Redmi’s 5G phone is expected to happen in 2020 due to some technical difficulties in the implementation of technology as early as 5G. Weibing’s statement refuted the rumours of the December launch of Redmi K30, only to be quashed by Jun’s confirmation.

Redmi K30 will also have a bigger sibling, dubbed Redmi K30 Pro. A lot is not known about the smartphone at the moment. Rumours suggest there will be a punch-hole display on the smartphone that will carry two cameras on the front. Its prequel, which is still available to buy in India, China, and other markets, has a pop-up selfie camera. the Redmi K30 is also expected to pack top-of-the-line specifications, including the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.