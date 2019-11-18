Redmi K30 series confirmed to debut in 2020

Redmi K30 will pack a punch-hole display. (Source: Weibo)

Redmi K30, the successor to the Redmi K20, was earlier tipped to make debut as early as this year. The anticipation seemed valid since Redmi general manager Lu Weibing kept sharing teasers, besides engaging with fans on social media, over the launch of Redmi K30. However, Weibing put an end to the speculation by announcing Redmi K30 will be launched in 2020. Redmi K30 is confirmed to be the first 5G smartphone under the brand.

“In 2020, Redmi is a 5G pioneer,” said Weibing in a Weibo post, hinting at a major drive that high-end Redmi phones next year will likely be 5G compatible. Redmi K30 is expected to be launched in a 5G variant and a non-5G variant. Rumours have also suggested that Redmi K30 Pro will also be launched. Xiaomi already has a line of 5G smartphones under its Mi brand.

Separately, Redmi K30 is also claimed to have been spotted on a subway in China, courtesy ITHome. The device has a punch-hole display with two cameras on the front, which means it could be the Redmi K30 Pro. The punch-hole design was earlier confirmed by Weibing.

In the Weibo post, Weibing also informed his fans about the China Mobile 2019 Global Partner Conference where the telecom company has announced: “the evaluation of 4G hotspot mobile phones” (translated version). The list includes devices such as Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 8. It essentially is the list of smartphones that have performed exceptionally in 4G tests conducted by China Mobile.

The post also goes on to say that Redmi “continues to adhere to high quality”, which is why it is working to come down on technical difficulties involved with early 5G adoption. While the post does not mention if this is causing the delay to the launch of the Redmi K30, it may as well be the reason.