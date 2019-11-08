Redmi K20’s successor, Redmi K30 could launch this year

Redmi K20 is getting a successor as early as this year

Redmi K20, the smartphone that catapulted Xiaomi to grab a share in India’s premium smartphone market in Q3, is getting a successor. Dubbed Redmi K30, the flagship phone from the brand is said to be launched before this year ends. However, the exact dates have not been revealed.

According to a Twitter tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Redmi K30 is expected to see the light of day as early as this year while its bigger sibling, Redmi K30 Pro could launch next year. There is no information on the exact dates of launch. The Redmi K30 will likely be launched in China first before the global release, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

ALSO READ | Jio Fiber effect? BSNL launches new unlimited broadband plans starting at Rs 555

The existence of Redmi K30 was confirmed by Redmi general manager Lu Weibing in a Weibo post, which teased the 5G support on the device. Later, Weibing shared some early previews of the Redmi K30, revealing hole-punch design with dual selfie cameras, much like the ones on Galaxy Note 10+, showing a detour from pop-up cameras. Redmi K30 is also going to come with 5G support for eligible markets, making the smartphone a first under the brand’s umbrella. Redmi K30 will feature both a standalone 5G version and one with non-standalone sub-6GHz network version.

But apart from these two pieces of information, a lot is yet to be revealed about the Redmi K30.

The Redmi K30 will likely be powered by a MediaTek processor because Qualcomm said it will start shipping 5G modem chips for mid-range smartphones next year. MediaTek announced its Helio M70 5G SoC, based on 7-nanometre process, with in-built 5G modem earlier this year. The modem supports the 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. However, at the time of launch at Computex, MediaTek said that the chip will be ready for commercial devices by Q1, 2020.