Redmi K20 series now official in India, its Signature Edition is worth whopping Rs 4.8 lakh

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are the new additions to the Xiaomi brand’s growing kitty in India. Launched as the ‘Alpha Flagship’ phone, the Redmi K20 Pro will bring most top-of-the-line features to the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. The Redmi K20, on the other hand, will be positioned at a lower price point, squarely taking on the Realme X that was launched on Tuesday. But the biggest announcement is Xiaomi’s first-ever ultra-premium phone – a gold-layered Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition with a diamond-studded branding – that has a manufacturing cost of whopping Rs 4.8 lakh.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Price

Xiaomi has set the pricing of the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition as follows:

Redmi K20 Pro comes in two variants – Rs 30,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Redmi K20 Pro comes in Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black colours. Redmi K20 Pro sale starts July 22, 12 noon.

Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/64GB variants. The colour options are Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black. Its sale starts July 20, 12 noon via Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home stores

And finally, the Redmi K20 Pro Signature Edition that cost Xiaomi Rs 4.8 lakh to manufacture. There will be only 20 units for this edition, although the price has not been revealed yet.

The Redmi K20 series Alpha Sale buyers can buy the devices right away via mi.com and Flipkart, along with a cashback of Rs 2,000 on ICICI bank credit cards. Xiaomi has also launched a Mi 27W SuperSonic charger at Rs 999, which can be purchased from the aforementioned platforms.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Specifications, Features, and Details

Redmi K20 Pro is a flagship-level smartphone that brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, clocked up to 2.84GHz with eight cores, to the table at a starting price of Rs 30,999, which is higher than the Poco F1, if we talk from last year’s perspective, but still less than OnePlus 7 Pro. It is the second attempt from the company to offer the high-end processor to a much cheaper device – Poco F1 was the first device from the company that introduced the Snapdragon 845 processor to the sub-Rs 20,000 range. The Redmi K20 is a trimmed-down version that rocks an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 processor, starting at Rs 21,999.

Xiaomi is touting how lightweight Redmi K20 Pro is when pitted against OnePlus 7 Pro and iPhone XS Max, at 191 grams. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

Other specifications of the Redmi K20 Pro include a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR display with an embedded fingerprint sensor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, a triple camera setup including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 20-megapixel pop-up camera with the standard Xiaomi features facilitating AI beautification.

The Redmi K20 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charger bundled with the retail box. But the battery supports as high as 27W charging via the compatible charger sold separately for Rs 999.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain said at the event that 65 per cent of the Redmi K20 Pro is locally sourced, which is likely to get the tax rebates from the government.

The Redmi K20, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, has the same display as Redmi K20 Pro. it has a setup of three main cameras – a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI Beauty and Portrait features. The rest of the features are similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. Both Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.