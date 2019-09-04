Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 now available in Pearl White colour

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are now available in a brand-new Pearl White colour. The new colour variant for both the models sits beside the Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colours. The Redmi K20 Pearl White model and Redmi K20 Pro Pearl White colour variant are priced the same as other variants, depending on the RAM and storage configurations. The sale for the Pearl White colour variants is now live on Flipkart and Mi.com. Purchase on the latter gets the buyer a discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC card transactions, in addition to an extra Rs 250 discount on EMIs.

The Redmi K20 Pearl White 64GB costs Rs 21,999 while its 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro Pearl White variant, on the other hand, sells for Rs 27,999 for the 128GB storage model while its 256GB model for Pearl White variant was not available on either platform at the time of publishing. The Redmi K20 series is available to buy under the open sale, which means there is no time restriction that comes with flash sales.

As for the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor while the Redmi K20 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Both the devices run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 and have a 6.39-inch FHD+ Horizon AMOLED display. The Redmi K20 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor while the Redmi K20 has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 processor in their respective triple camera setups. The other two sensors on both the devices include a 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 put a 20-megapixel AI camera on a motorised pop-up slider. Both the devices are backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging.