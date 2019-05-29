Redmi K20 Pro is the OnePlus 7 Pro rival that costs Rs 25,000

Redmi K20 series was finally unveiled after months of teasers and speculations. There are two smartphones in the series – the vanilla Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro, which has the top-of-the-line specifications to become the ‘flagship killer’. Ever since Xiaomi spun Redmi off as a separate brand, there have been a number of smartphones that have emerged to expand the portfolio but the company is going beyond phones. Redmi also launched its first laptop at the Beijing event called the RedmiBook 14.

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 have been launched in China initially but they will make their way to India soon, as confirmed by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain. The specifics for the India launch have not been disclosed as yet.

In China, the Redmi K20 Pro costs 2,499 yuan (roughly Rs 25,300), 2,599 yuan (roughly Rs 26,300), 2,799 yuan (roughly Rs 28,300), and 2,999 yuan (roughly 30,300) for the 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. The India pricing is expected to be in line with the aforementioned one.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, comes in two variants – 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 20,200) while 6GB/128GB variant is priced at 2,099 yuan (roughly Rs 21,200). Both the phones have three colour options – Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red.

Much like its counterparts in the ‘budget premium’ segment, the Redmi K20 Pro has the Snapdragon 855 processor, clocked at up to 2.85GHz, to juggle the performance-intensive tasks, in addition to the regular, moderate ones. There is up to 8GB RAM to provide for storage-heavy apps, along with up to 256GB storage that is expandable. Redmi K20 Pro has a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display without a notch or a punch-hole, stretching to the edges. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Redmi K20 Pro.

As more and more smartphone makers are not favouring notch-less displays, the future of selfie camera is uncertain. While some brands are totally ditching the selfie camera and substituting it with the rear camera, as on Samsung Galaxy A80 and Asus ZenFone 6, some are equipping it inside a motor that pops up when required.

Redmi K20 Pro has a 20-megapixel pop-up camera that works exactly like the other few phones with the same mechanism (Oppo Reno, Vivo V15 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro). Apart from this, there is a 48-megapixel shooter sitting at the rear with specifications such as a Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture. Accompanying it are two more sensors – a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor.

Fueling the smartphone is a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

The Redmi K20 is quite identical to the Redmi K20 Pro except for a few things. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. While the display size is the same as Redmi K20 Pro, it’s an LCD panel. The battery on this one only supports 18W fast charging.