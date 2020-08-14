Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 10th Gen Intel processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics; details

The Redmi G gaming laptop features a full-HD 16.1-inch display (1,920×1,080 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Redmi has launched its first gaming laptop in China and it is backed by up to a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Notably, Redmi is a sub-brand under the umbrella of Xiaomi. The laptop has been launched in three configurations and for now, is available in one color option.

Redmi G gaming laptop features

The Redmi G gaming laptop features a full-HD 16.1-inch display (1,920×1,080 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The gaming notebook has 100 per cent sRGB color space coverage and 81 per cent body screen coverage. Users will get a brightness of 300 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1 with support for DC dimming.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi G is built on the back of six cores and 12 threads up to the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H CPU. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU along with 6 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2.933MHz and 512 GB PCIe x4 NVMe SSD for storage make the Redmi G gaming laptop series one to look forward to in coming months. All variants of the Redmi G gaming laptop possess full-HD screens and angled corners along with thin bezels.

On the software front, the Redmi G gaming notebook comes with Windows 10 Home loaded out of the box. In weight, the Redmi G gaming laptop weighs 2.5 kg with dimensions of 264.47×373.44×24.35 mm in length.

The Redmi G provides Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, HDMI 2.0 port, USB Type-C port, and 3.5 mm headphone jack. Two 2W speakers with DTS: X Ultra help deal with the audio on the laptop. The 55Wh battery, with local 1080p video playback, is said to last up to 5.5 hours. The keyboard is backlit on the Redmi G gaming laptop and comes with a numpad. The touchpad allows movements through several fingers.

Heating has been an issue for gaming laptops in the past and to counter the issue, Redmi has provided dual fans, four exhausts, three copper heat pipes, and a copper cooling panel, all to control the temperature of the Redmi G gaming laptops while playing games.

Redmi G gaming laptop price

Redmi G will be available in three variants. The base version has Intel Core i5-10200H CPU (60Hz display) and is priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 57,000), while a one-level higher model that has Core i5-10300H CPU (144Hz display) is priced at CNY 6,299 (Rs 68,000). The highest-end model of the Redmi G gaming laptop is priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs 75,500).

Redmi has also announced promotional discounts for the people looking to buy these laptops in the first sale. These laptops will go on sale in China starting August 18 and the company has also opened the pre-order option while no details have been made public on the issue of the international launch of the Redmi G gaming laptop by the company.a