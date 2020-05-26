Redmi Earbuds S launched in India as more affordable alternative to Mi True Wireless Earphones 2; details inside

Redmi Earbuds S on the left, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 on the right. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Redmi Earbuds S are Xiaomi’s second pair of “truly” wireless earphones in India. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Earbuds S in India on Tuesday, just days after launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the country. As is usually the norm, while the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 represent the more “premium” end of Xiaomi’s wireless audio portfolio, the Redmi Earbuds S are all about “democratising” the same technology for the masses so more people can afford it.

Be that as it may, the Redmi Earbuds S must not be confused with some sort of “Lite” version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Like how the Realme Buds Air Neo are to the Realme Buds Air. The Redmi Earbuds S and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are, in fact, like chalk and cheese in all the departments, be it looks or feature set. The two have nothing in common, apart from the fact that they are both made by Xiaomi. Xiaomi brand Poco is meanwhile also gearing to launch its own pair of truly wireless earbuds, aka the Poco Pop Buds, in India in the days to come.

Redmi Earbuds S India price and availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Earbuds S in India at a price of Rs 1,799. The Redmi Earbuds S will be available for buying in India from May 27 (12PM) from Mi.com/in and Amazon, and from Xiaomi’s Mi Home and Mi Studio stores across the country.

Redmi Earbuds S specs and features

The first thing to note about the Redmi Earbuds S is that they look nothing like the Apple AirPods — the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 do. Rather, the design here is on the lines of Samsung Galaxy Buds or Jabra Elite 75t. Unlike the AirPods and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the Redmi Earbuds S are completely in-ear and there’s no stem jutting out at one end. Xiaomi will be selling them in only one colour, which is black. The case, which is also black (matte black, to be precise), also looks nothing like the case that comes with the AirPods or Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Again, it looks a lot like Samsung’s and Jabra’s. Xiaomi also bundles extra ear-tips of varying sizes in the box which is neat considering the Redmi Earbuds S’s low pricing.

Unlike the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which are merely “slip-proof” the Redmi Earbuds S come with IPX4 rating which makes them sweat and splash-proof, something that should come handy while jogging or when you’re hitting the gym.

The Redmi Earbuds S pack 7.2mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.0. These are not touch-sensitive though. There’s a physical button on each bud that lets you answer/end a call or play/pause music on single click, turn on default voice assistant on double click, and enable/disable game mode on three clicks. In case you’re wondering, there’s no option to play/forward/skip a song or change volume, so you’ll have to use voice assistance for that. The Redmi Earbuds S come with DSP environmental noise cancellation.

Xiaomi is really touting the Redmi Earbuds S’ game or low latency mode. Xiaomi is going so far as to claim their latency (122 ms) is comparable to the much more expensive Apple AirPods Pro.

Being entry-level truly wireless earphones means the Redmi Earbuds S lack any sort of fancy sensors to automatically detect when you have them on, or when you have taken them off. There’s no instant or fast pairing as well, not even with Redmi/Mi phones. There’s no first-party app for enhancing your audio experience to your heart’s content either.

As for battery life, Xiaomi claims up to 4-hours of battery life (12-hours with case). There’s no fast charging.