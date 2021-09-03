Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with dual drivers, Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio support launched in India: Everything to know

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro India price is Rs 2,999.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds were launched by Xiaomi in India on Friday alongside the Redmi 10 Prime budget smartphone. These entry-level wireless earbuds pack some serious specs including dual drivers, Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio support and up to 30-hours playback time on single charge, all for Rs 2,999. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be sold via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores starting from September 9.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro specs, features

Xiaomi is touting their ‘premium’ light-weight design as one of the key USPs of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. Each earbud weighs just 4.6g. The design is in-ear which should ensure some degree of passive noise cancellation though Xiaomi is making no such claims here. Even without any official noise cancellation, these earbuds still punch way above their weight class thanks to their exhaustive feature set. These are also IPX4-rated.

These earbuds come with a dual driver setup consisting of a dynamic driver and another balanced armature driver, that together deliver “enhanced bass and the perfect midrange sound” according to Xiaomi.

The real steal though is that they pack the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset bringing aptX Adaptive audio codec support to these super-tiny and super-affordable wireless earbuds. The codec is designed to offer ‘HD audio’ wirelessly over Bluetooth with an adaptive bit rate that can adjust automatically for a seemingly glitch-free experience. Speaking of which, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro support Bluetooth 5.2 right off the gate. Xiaomi has also thrown in a low latency mode for gaming and streaming scenarios.

Moreover, these earbuds come with smart in-ear detection and touch controls for play/pause, voice assistant, calls, and play the next or previous song functionality. Expectedly, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro support fast pairing with Xiaomi phones running MIUI software.

Xiaomi claims the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge with 30 hours of total playback with the case combined. The case has a 600mAh battery and supports Type-C fast charging with a full charge taking around 3 hours (the earbuds charge in 1.5 hours).