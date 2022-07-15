Redmi Buds 3 Lite wireless earbuds to launch in India on July 20 alongside Redmi K50i: Details

Redmi Buds 3 Lite truly wireless earbuds will be launched in India on July 20 alongside the Redmi K50i. The Buds 3 Lite first broke cover in China in October last year. They’re essentially entry-level wireless earbuds –that sit below the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro—with a sleek and lightweight splash resistant design, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and up to 18-hour battery life with fast charging support baked in. In China, they cost almost half of what the Buds 3 Pro do, and something similar will be expected from them in India as well. The Earbuds 3 Pro, for reference, cost Rs 2,999 in India.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite have what Xiaomi is calling a “lock-in” design. Though there is no active noise cancellation, their in-ear styling should help cut some background noise passively. They’re claimed to offer environmental noise cancellation though. Under the hood, you get a 6mm dynamic driver and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. These earbuds pack touch sensors and also come equipped with a gaming mode for seemingly low latency gaming.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite are rated to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life (with the case included and 5 hours individually) and support USB C fast charging. They’re IP54-rated which makes them dust and splash resistant. Pricing and availability will naturally be announced at launch on July 20.

Speaking of which, the Redmi K50i will, without a doubt, be the showstopper of the event. The phone in question resurrects the Redmi K-series with the last models, Redmi K20/K20 Pro, launching three years ago. The Redmi K50i is confirmed to get MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip and a fast 144Hxz display. The design and features of the Redmi K50i bear a stark resemblance to the Redmi Note 11T Pro/Pro+ phones and unless Xiaomi makes any drastic changes to the internal hardware, the phone coming to India should be more or less on similar lines. But we’ll see. Stay tuned for more.