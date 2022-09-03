Redmi A1 with ‘clean Android’ to launch in India alongside Redmi 11 Prime series on September 6: Details

Redmi has officially confirmed the release of a new Redmi A series smartphone in India. The first smartphone in the series will be called Redmi A1 which is confirmed to launch this month. The company has unveiled the release date and also the upcoming phone’s design via a tweet.

Redmi A1 to launch on September 6

Redmi will launch the Redmi A1 on September 6, 12 PM in India. The phone will launch alongside the Redmi 11 Prime Series.

Redmi A1 is expected to arrive in the entry-level budget segment. The pricing is not revealed but it is expected to be priced around Rs 10,000 in India.

Redmi A1 design, specifications

The phone appears to follow the basic design and feature a water-drop notch on top of the display. It sports a dual-camera setup, which is placed vertically. There is also a LED Flash spotted beside the dual-camera setup on the rear side.

The phone has placed a power button and a volume rocker on the right side and there is a sim tray on the left. Redmi A1 is advertised to have a leather-like texture design and a clean Android OS.

It is likely to feature an HD+ panel and basic camera setup. Other than this, the smartphone also appeared on multiple certifications recently. Redmi A1 will arrive with a quad-core processor, likely the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It will have 3GB of RAM and reportedly have 32GB or 64GB of storage.

In terms of battery, Redmi A1 will house a 5,000 mAh battery. There is no official confirmation of fast charging yet. The smartphone is expected to arrive in three colours – Black, Green and Blue.

The smartphone is likely to compete with other budget-friendly segment smartphones from Realme, Samsung, and Infinix.

Redmi A1 will be joined by Redmi 11 Prime series. This will spawn two models, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and another model with 4G connectivity to boot.