Redmi A1 Plus to launch in India on October 14: Check specs, other details

Redmi A1 Plus is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on October 14, Xiaomi confirmed via Twitter. The smartphone company has confirmed that Redmi A1 Plus is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’.

The upcoming smartphone will succeed Redmi A1 which was launched recently in India for Rs 6,499.

Ahead of its official launch, the company has put out a microsite which has teased some of the features.

Redmi A1 Plus: Confirmed specifications

Redmi has announced that the upcoming Redmi A1 Plus will be available in three colour options which will be black, blue and silver. However, the names of the colours have not yet been announced.

Similar to its predecessor, Redmi A1 Plus will come with a leather texture finish at the back. The company has confirmed that Redmi A1 Plus will boast of a 5,000mAh battery and will offer a clean Android 12 experience to its users. It will also get a fingerprint scanner (the Redmi A1 does not have it).

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a dual rear camera. Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other details about the camera.

For pricing, it is expected that the smartphone will be priced a bit higher than its predecessor.

Redmi A1 comes with MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It sported a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The smartphone runs on Android 12 Go Edition. As for the battery, the handset too boasts of a 5,000mAh battery along with a 10W charging in-box.

For photography, the device comes with an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP camera on the front.

