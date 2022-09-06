Redmi A1 entry-level phone with clean Android 12 experience, Helio A22 chip launched in India: Check price, specs

Redmi A1 entry-level smartphone was launched in India today, September 6, alongside Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G. This is notably Redmi’s first ultra-affordable phone in India. The big highlights are its leather-like textured design and what Redmi is calling “clean Android 12 experience.” Redmi A1 price in India is set at Rs 6,499 and it will be available starting September 9.

REDMI A1 PRICE IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Redmi A1 sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storge variant is priced at Rs 6,499. It will go on sale in India starting from September 9 (4pm) across Xiaomi’s website, Mi Home, Amazon and retail outlets.

REDMI A1 SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi A1 comes with a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is said to be “scratch-resistant”. It can peak 400nits.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This is expandable by a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The Redmi A1 supports dual SIM cards.

A key USP of this entry-level phone is its “clean Android 12 experience.” Redmi says it has made more than twenty software optimisations to ensure lag-free experience on this phone.

For photography, you get a single 8MP camera on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support.

Redmi A1 will come in three colourways— light green, light blue and black.

Joining the Redmi A1 are the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G. Both phones have a lot in common and differ primarily in core hardware and cameras. Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and supports seven 5G bands. Redmi 11 Prime 4G swaps this with a Helio G99.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a dual camera on the back with a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor. Redmi 11 Prime 4G has triple cameras with a 50MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros.

