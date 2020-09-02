Redmi 9A is an entry-level phone with 5,000mAh battery, big screen and more; price starts at Rs 6,799

Redmi 9A

Xiaomi has launched the entry-level Redmi 9A in India. The Redmi 9A, like other affordable Redmi devices, is also an attractive proposition for how little it costs. The Redmi 9A starts at Rs 6,799 and brings a modern waterdrop-style notch design with a big display, good hardware, a big battery and seemingly capable cameras. Like other devices in Xiaomi’s Redmi A-series, the Redmi 9A is also designed for first-time smartphone users looking to make a switch from a feature phone without breaking their bank.

Alongside the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi has also launched the High-res audio certified Redmi earphones at a price of Rs 399.

Redmi 9A India price and availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A in India at a starting price of Rs 6,799 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, going all the way to Rs 7,499 for the top-end model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Redmi 9A will be available for buying for the first time on September 4 from Amazon India. The phone will soon be available from Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partners.

The Redmi earphones will be available from September 7 from Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Redmi 9A India specs and features

The Redmi 9A has an all-plastic build and will be available in blue, green and black. The phone has a P2i coating which makes it resistant to accidental splashes of water.

On the front, the Redmi 9A has a 6.53-inch 720p+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9A packs a MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 12.

???? #RedmiEarphones are here! ???? ???? High-definition dynamic bass!

???? High-res Audio Certified by the Japanese Audio Association!

???? Sleek Aluminium alloy design

???? 13g ultra-lightweight

3⃣ BOLD colours: Red, Black and Blue!

₹3⃣9⃣9⃣!#WiredForEverything on sale from 7th Sept! pic.twitter.com/u1ORyxwu9b — Redmi India – #Redmi9A is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2020

For photography, the Redmi 9A comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

The 5,000mAh battery inside the phone is claimed to offer up to 2 days of battery life on single charge – there is standard 10W charging.