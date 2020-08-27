Redmi 9 is an attractive entry-level phone with 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery and more; everything to know

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi is following up the recently launched Redmi 9 Prime with an even more affordable Redmi phone, aka Redmi 9, in India today. The Redmi 9 starts for as low as Rs 8,999 and brings gobs of RAM and storage, plus a big battery, and other smarts to the entry-level smartphone segment. Its design also brings a dash of fresh energy to this segment – did we tell you that it comes in orange?

Redmi 9 India price and availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to Rs 9,999 for the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Redmi 9 will be available for buying for the first time on August 31 from Amazon India. The phone will soon be available from Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partners.

Redmi 9 India specs and features

The Redmi 9 builds upon the Redmi 9 Prime’s design in some ways, including fit and finish, though it looks entirely different and unique in Xiaomi’s Redmi portfolio. Xiaomi is calling it aura edge. Emphasis has been given on enhancing grip and keeping the budget phone less susceptible to smudge and fingerprints. There are also new colours to choose from. The Redmi 9 will be available in orange, blue and black. In terms of materials, the Redmi 9 has an all-plastic body. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Moving on, the Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch 720p+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 packs a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 512GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 12.

For photography, the Redmi 9 comes with dual rear cameras. There is a 13MP main camera and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi 9 has a 5MP camera.

The Redmi 9 Prime is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging.