Redmi 8A adds competition to budget segment with Rs 6,499 price tag

Redmi 8A is now official in India as the new member of the Redmi XA budget-centric series. Redmi 8A comes with features such as a 5000mAh battery, FM radio, and more. Xiaomi claims the Redmi XA series has been the most popular of all, raking in huge sales numbers that have contributed the brand to reach the top spot in India’s smartphone market.

Redmi 8A Price in India

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 8A in two variants – the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,499 while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 6,999. The smartphone will go on sale at 11.59pm on September 29 via Flipkart and mi.com. Redmi 8A will also be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. No offers have been detailed as of publishing the article.

ALSO READ | Diwali with Mi sale: Redmi K20 available for Re 1, deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7A, Redmi Y3

Redmi 8A Specifications

At its live-streamed event, Xiaomi said that Redmi 8A comes with a better design over its prequel Redmi 7A, bearing an ‘Aura Wave Grip’ pattern. The smartphone has a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with two storage models. The storage on the smartphone can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

For the cameras, Redmi 8A has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor at the back accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, Xiaomi has put an 8-megapixel sensor on the front that is facilitated by the AI Portrait mode. There is face unlock on the device as well. Redmi 8A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie, but it is expected to be updated to MIUI 11, which was officially launched earlier this week.

The Redmi 8A is backed by a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W. It has the standard set of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual 4G SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 8A has the FM radio feature as well. Xiaomi claims the Redmi 8A can endure liquid spills, thanks to the P2i coating on the surface.