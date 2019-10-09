Redmi 8 puts 12-megapixel camera, 5000mAh battery into a Rs 7,999 phone

Redmi 8 has formally been launched in India as the successor to the Redmi 7 budget smartphone. The launch of the first smartphone in the Redmi 8 family comes close on the heels of the unveiling of the Redmi 8A. The device caters to the entry-level customers, in addition to being touted as a gifting option ahead of the festival of Diwali. At its live-streamed event, Xiaomi said it sold 5.3 million devices during its Diwali With Mi sale, out of which 3.8 million belonged to the smartphone category. It was also announced that Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone will debut in India on October 16.

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone Redmi 8 comes in two storage variants – the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 7,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant will be available at Rs 8,999. However, the latter will be available for the price of the former, Rs 7,999, until the first five million units are sold. It will be sold in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green colours. The smartphone goes on sale on October 12 at Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

As a budget smartphone, the Redmi 8’s specifications list includes a 6.22-inch HD+ display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM, storage expandability up to 512GB, and MIUI 10 among others. The smartphone bears a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Redmi 8 has a setup of two cameras at the back – a 12-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera facilitated by phone’s AI capabilities. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W.