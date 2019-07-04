Redmi 7A: Xiaomi’s ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ launched in India at best price of Rs 5,799

Redmi 7A has been officially launched in India as Xiaomi expands its ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ portfolio for the entry-level segment. Even though the premium smartphone market has mushroomed to show surfeit of devices from companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, and Huawei, Xiaomi is leveraging its brand value that has come to be synonymous with affordability for mobile phone users. With Redmi 7A, the Chinese company is taking on the players that have refocused to the sub-Rs 10,000 market.

Taking cues from the launch of previous Redmi budget models, the Redmi 7A comes with an introductory offer. The Redmi 7A has been launched in two variants – the 2GB/ 16GB variant will be available at Rs 5,799 and the 2GB/ 32GB variant at Rs 5,999 for the entire month of July as Mi has turned 5. After the introductory offer is over, the pricing for both the variants will be reversed to Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199, respectively. The sale starts at 12 pm, July 11 via Flipkart, mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The offline sale for the device is said to start “soon”.

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 display, an octa-core 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, and Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 main camera with PDAF. For selfies, the Redmi 7A comes with a 5-megapixel camera with AI Portrait mode. The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 256GB. There is an FM radio among other connectivity options on the Redmi 7A.

For Xiaomi, its Redmi A series has brought in sizeable sales numbers that catapulted the brand to secure the top position in India’s smartphone market. The series has “cumulatively” shipped over 23.6 million units in India, including the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A that were responsible for a market share of 48 per cent in 2019, as per IDC India Monthly National Smartphone Tracker released in April.

Xiaomi is adding to the Redmi phone experience by providing an additional year of warranty on the Redmi 7A. “Since we believe that we hold the highest quality standards, we are giving 2 years warranty for Redmi 7A. Serving as the new benchmark of innovation with honest pricing, we are positive that Redmi 7A will bring greater value to all our Mi Fans and their loved ones who are looking for an enhanced smartphone experience,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, in a company release.