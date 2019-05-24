Redmi 7A launched with 13-megapixel camera ahead of Redmi K20 debut

Days after launching the Redmi Note 7S to make the 48-megapixel camera available in the budget segment, Xiaomi brand Redmi has introduced the Redmi 7A in China. Redmi 7A is an entry-level phone that succeeds the Redmi 6A. It has a notch-less display, a 13-megapixel camera at the back, and a 4000mAh battery among other specifications.

The announcement for the Redmi 7A was made by Xiaomi on Weibo without a dedicated event. While a few details of the Redmi 7A were revealed in the post, its price is still a mystery. The pricing is likely to be announced on May 28, which is also when Redmi K20, brand’s first flagship phone, will be launched. Redmi K20 is also coming to India soon.

Redmi 7A supports dual SIM cards and runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and supports external storage of up to 256GB. Redmi has not said how much RAM and storage the smartphone packs at the moment.

The Redmi 7A has 13-megapixel PDAF camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The post mentions that the Redmi 7A supports AI Face Unlock technology for facial recognition. There is a 10W fast charging supported 4000mAh battery inside the smartphone. There are a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro-USB port among other connectivity options on the Redmi 7A.

Separately, Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K20 on May 28. Xiaomi global VP Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser image of Redmi K20 showing off three cameras at the back that has a gradient finish on a red colour. According to reports, the Redmi K20 will come with a seventh-generation fingerprint sensor in the display, which is why there isn’t a physical one at its back in the image. There is a Snapdragon 855 processor expected along with other flagship-level specifications.