Redmi 7 launched in India at Rs 7,999: Jio double data offer, Rs 2,400 cashback, & more

At its Redmi Y3 launch event, Xiaomi took the wraps off the new member to its Redmi series – Redmi 7. The Redmi 7 was launched in China last month as the successor to the Redmi 6. It is being touted as an ‘All Rounder’ smartphone by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, which is probably based on the feedback on Redmi 6 series. Redmi 6A was rated as the best-selling smartphone by IDC last year.

Redmi 7 comes in two RAM and storage variants – the 2GB and 16GB costs Rs 7,999; the 3GB and 32GB model is priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale will be held on April 29 at 12 pm on mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon.in. Jio customers get the double data offer for up to 4 years with Rs 2,400 as cash back. The Redmi 7 comes in Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Red colours.

The Redmi 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with two RAM and storage configurations. The internal memory is expandable by microSD card. There is a 6.26-inch Dot Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and its charger is claimed to sustain voltage surges in India.

There are two cameras on the back of the Redmi 7 – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, Redmi 7 packs an 8-megapixel AI camera with new beauty mode features. It runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. The Redmi 7 has a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back.

At the launch event, Xiaomi also announced the launch of Mi LED Smart Bulb. It supports voice control using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa but you can control it manually via Mi Home app. It will be available to buy after the crowdfunding targets, which starts April 26 at 12 pm, are achieved on mi.com.