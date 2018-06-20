Redmi 6 Pro leaked! Here’s what Xiaomi’s next phone looks like

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro can be seen sporting a notch on the top of the display. (Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is set to launch on June 25, the company has confirmed. The smartphone will be the third model in the Redmi 6 line and will also be the costliest of them all. While the launch of the phone is just a week away, a new live image has cropped up online that shows the Redmi 6 Pro in its entirety. Xiaomi will also unveil the Mi Pad 4 – the successor to the Mi Pad 3 – at the June 25 event in China.

The images shared by a tipster on the Chinese social media website Weibo, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro can be seen sporting a notch on the top of the display, which goes in line with the details officially shared by Xiaomi. Xiaomi in its teaser hinted at a 19:9 display, which can necessarily be the aspect ratio for notched display. There is a bezel-reduced design given on the smartphone, along with a chin at the bottom.

Talking about the rear side, the Redmi 6 Pro has vertically-stacked dual cameras with an LED flash in the middle of both the shooters. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, however, the facial scanning method is also likely. The live images also show the specifications from the Settings page – the device runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The model, seen in the images, packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, however, there are two more RAM and storage configurations expected – 2GB and 3GB/ 32GB and 128GB – with support for expandability.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has already been listed on China’s TENAA website, where more details about the specifications were revealed. There will be a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display, a 4000mAh battery, and at least a 12-megapixel sensor in the dual setup at the rear. There will also be a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. While the pricing of the smartphone is not known as of now, we won’t have to wait too long as the event is just next week where Xiaomi will announce the pricing and availability.