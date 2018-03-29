Redmi 5A sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, specifications

Redmi 5A be available via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official India website Mi.com, and offline Mi Home stores

Redmi 5A will be up for grabs today in a sale that commences at 12 pm. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale will be hosted via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country. The smartphone recently got a price hike to the original Rs 5,999 for the base model. It was launched last year as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ at an introductory price of Rs 4,999.

Redmi 5A Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India is set at Rs 5,999, reversed from Rs 4,999, for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model continues to sell at its original price of Rs 6,999. It comes in Lake Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options.

The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official India website Mi.com, and offline Mi Home stores across the country. The Jio customers will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of Redmi 5A under the Jio Football Offer. To get the cashback, the users will be required to recharge their Jio numbers with either Rs 198 or Rs 299 packs, which will credit 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each to their MyJio app.

Redmi 5A Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display and runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. There are two internal storage options – 16GB and 32GB with microSD card support for expansion. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera (with autofocus and PDAF) and a 5-megapixel front camera. It packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood.