Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A sale today at 12 pm: How to beat the rush and buy one

The price of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been set at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB model.

Xiaomi will host multiple products at its ‘mega’ sale today, March 20 at 12 pm where Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, and Mi TV 4A will available to purchase. While the Redmi 5 will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will also be available via offline retailers across the country.

The Xiaomi sale today will see the products in limited stocks, so it is possible that the products go sold out within seconds from the start of the sale. The interested buyers are advised to be done with the account registration process on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A ran out of stock within a few seconds, so it is likely that Redmi 5 stock will not last longer than a few seconds, as well. It is worth mentioning that all three products will be up for grabs in the sale at 12 pm today.

Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Price in India and Offers

As for the pricing, the Redmi 5 bears a price tag of Rs 7,999 for the 2GB/ 32GB model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB model, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB variant. The smartphone will come in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, including other offline retailers. In addition, on the purchase of Redmi 5, you can get the Jio Football offer with a cashback worth Rs 2,200 and a 5 per cent discount on SBI credit cards on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 costs Rs 39,999 in India while the Mi TV 4A is available at Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 22,999 for the 43-inch model. Both the models will be available to buy via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Mi TV 4 is clubbed with an offer that benefits customers with a free 3-month subscription to Sony Liv and Hungama Play worth Rs 619, a free Mi IR cable worth Rs 299, and free on-site installation service worth Rs 1,099.

Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 – successor to Redmi 4 – was launched in India last week. The Redmi 5 comes with specifications including a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with three RAM options – 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB. The storage options on the smartphone include – 16GB and 32GB with support for microSD card for expansion. The handset runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while the front camera is a 5-megapixel shooter with a selfie flash.

Moving to the Xiaomi Mi TV models, the Mi TV 4 was launched last month while the Mi TV 4A is a newer model that was launched earlier this month. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A run on PatchWall, an Android Marshmallow based platform developed by Xiaomi for televisions. The Mi TV 4 comes with 2GB of RAM while the Mi TV 4A packs 1GB of RAM. Both the models come with 8GB of onboard storage. The Mi TV 4 comes with a 55-inch 4K display while the Mi TV 4A comes in two – 32-inch and 43-inch – models where the former sports an HD Ready resolution and the latter has a full-HD (1080p) display. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 also comes equipped with Dolby and DTS-HD audio along with support for HDR10 and HLG picture technology.