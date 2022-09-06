Redmi 11 Prime 5G with Dimensity 700 launched in India; 4G Redmi 11 Prime tags along with Helio G99

Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime (4G) were launched in India today, September 6. While the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a budget 5G-ready phone for the masses, its 4G-only version is clearly meant for those not buying into the whole 5G hype-wagon just yet. Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in India starts at Rs 13,999 and it will be available starting from September 9. The 4G Redmi 11 Prime will start at Rs 12,999.

REDMI 11 PRIME 5G, REDMI 11 PRIME 4G PRICES IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Redmi 11 Prime 5G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 13,999. A version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 15,999. The phone will go on sale starting September 9 (12 noon) from Xiaomi’s website, Mi Home, Amazon and retail outlets.

REDMI 11 PRIME 5G, REDMI 11 PRIME 4G SEPCS, FEATURES

Redmi 11 Prime 5G and its 4G counterpart have a lot in common as far as specs are concerned. The bigger difference lies in chipset and connectivity. Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and supports seven 5G bands. Redmi 11 Prime 4G swaps this with a Helio G99.

Both phones also have slightly different camera specs. Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor. Redmi 11 Prime 4G has triple cameras with a 50MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macros. Both phones have 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G, both, come with a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Both phones have up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. They run MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Xiaomi says it will bundle a 22.5W charger in the box.

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black colourways. Redmi 11 Prime 4G will come in Peppy Purple, Playful Green and Flashy Black.

