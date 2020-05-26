Redmi 10X Pro, Redmi 10X are budget 5G phones with MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor

The Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X have a lot in common.

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched two new budget 5G-ready phones, aka Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X, in China on Tuesday. The Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X bring dual band and dual SIM 5G connectivity to the masses courtesy their MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor. Redmi also launched a Redmi 10X 4G model alongside, but that seems more or less like a rebranded Redmi Note 9.

The Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X have a lot in common. They have the same glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) and metal design with in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Both the phones have the same 6.57-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with water drop-style notch. Both the phones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the phones run the same Android 10-based MIUI 12 software and pack a sizable 4,520mAh battery with fast charging support.

Let’s talk about the differences now. The Redmi 10X Pro has four rear cameras, a 48MP main, 8MP telephoto for up to 3X optical zoom (5X hybrid, 30x digital zoom), 8MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera for closeups. On the front, the Redmi 10X Pro has a 20MP camera. The Redmi 10X has three rear cameras, a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide angle, and another 5MP macro camera for closeups. On the front, the Redmi 10X has a 16MP camera. The Redmi 10X Pro supports 33W fast charging while the Redmi 10X supports 22.5W fast charging.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 10X in China at a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 17,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, going all the way to CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 25,500) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Redmi 10X will also come with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 19,000) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 22,000) respectively.

The Redmi 10X Pro starts at a price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 25,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, going all the way to CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

