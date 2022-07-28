Redmi 10A Sport launched silently in India; is a Redmi 10A with more RAM, storage

Xiaomi has silently launched a new budget phone called the Redmi 10A Sport in India. The Redmi 10A Sport is essentially a souped-up Redmi 10A with more RAM and storage. Rest of the hardware and design are same as the Redmi 10A. Redmi 10A Sport price in India is set at Rs 10,999 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

REDMI 10A SPORT PRICE IN INDIA

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 10A Sport in India at a price of Rs 10,999. This is for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is available for buying from Amazon and mi.com.in.

Redmi 10A for reference is available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 8,299. a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 8,999.

REDMI 10A SPORT SPECS, FEATURES

Redmi 10A Sport, like the Redmi 10A, comes with a 6.53-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 5MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G25 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi 10A Sport also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Redmi 10A Sport has a single 13MP camera on the rear even though the design would have you believe there are four. The phone comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the camera module itself. The Redmi 10A Sport will come in three colourways– Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.