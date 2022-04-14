Redmi 10A India launch on April 20: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi will launch a new entry-level phone called the Redmi 10A in India on April 20. The Redmi 10A is following hot on the heels of the Redmi 10 and should be priced bit lower than that. Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi 10A in China, so we have some idea about what to expect. Redmi 10A price in China starts at CNY 699 which roughly translates to Rs 8,400.

Redmi 10A expected specs, features

The Redmi 10A available in China has a 6.53-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G25 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi 10A also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi will launch it as is or with MIUI 13 in India.

Also Read | Xiaomi global VP Manu Jain appears before ED in FEMA case

For photography, the Redmi 10A has a single 13MP camera on the rear—even though the design would have you believe there are four. The design, by the way, is identical to the Redmi 10 mostly with a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the camera module itself.

The Redmi 10A is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

Redmi 10A versus Redmi 10

The Redmi 10 has a 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi 10 also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, it has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and another 2MP portrait.

The Redmi 10 is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will bundle a 10W charger in the box, though.

The Redmi 10 starts at Rs 10,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.