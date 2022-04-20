Redmi 10A budget phone with Helio G25 chip, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, full specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched a new entry-level phone called the Redmi 10A in India on Wednesday, April 20. The 10A is following hot on the heels of the Redmi 10. Redmi 10A price in India starts at Rs 8,499 and it will be available starting April 26. Another Redmi 10 phone called Redmi 10 Power has been announced, alongside, which is coming soon to India. It appears to be a souped-up Redmi 10 with more RAM.

Redmi 10A specs, features

Redmi 10A has a 6.53-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio G25 chip paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 10A also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Redmi 10A has a single 13MP camera on the rear—even though the design would have you believe there are four. The design is identical to the Redmi 10 mostly with a fingerprint scanner embedded inside the camera module itself.

The Redmi 10A is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging. It will come in three colourways: Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

Redmi 10A price in India, availability

Redmi 10A India price starts at Rs 8,499 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end version of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 9,499.

The phone will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Xiaomi retail partner stores starting from April 26.

Redmi 10A versus Redmi 10

To recall, the Redmi 10 has a 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi 10 also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, it has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and another 2MP portrait.

The Redmi 10 is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi 10 starts at Rs 10,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

