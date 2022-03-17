Redmi 10 versus Redmi 10 Prime versus Realme C35: Prices, specifications compared

Redmi 10 versus Redmi 10 Prime versus Realme C35: Every difference that you wanted to know.

Redmi 10 is Xiaomi’s all-new budget phone in India. The Redmi 10 is a more affordable take on the Redmi 10 Prime with price in India starting at Rs 10,999. Redmi’s “number” series caters to budget-conscious buyers and is one of Xiaomi’s best-sellers in markets like India. Naturally, there will be a lot of expectations from this phone.

The Redmi 10’s nearest competition will be the recently launched Realme C35 and therefore it becomes imperative to know how the two phones stack up against each other. Here we will do that, plus, also look at the Redmi 10 Prime for some more context.

Display: The Redmi 10 has a 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, hole punch cutout, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. The refresh rate tops out at 60Hz. Realme does not mention any screen protection.

Processor: The Redmi 10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip. The Redmi 10 Prime has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC while the Realme C35 has a Unisoc T616 chip inside.

RAM/Storage: All the three phones come with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. They have storage expansion with dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Software: The Redmi 10 runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box. The Redmi 10 Prime runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Software in the Realme C35 is Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

Rear camera: The Redmi 10 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and another 2MP portrait. The Redmi 10 Prime has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. The Realme C35 has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main, 2MP macro, and another B&W shooter.

Front camera: The Realme C35 and Redmi 10 Prime have an 8MP front camera, while the Redmi 10 has a 5MP selfie shooter.

Speakers, IP-rating: The Redmi 10 Prime has dual speakers and what Xiaomi calls a “splash-proof” design though there is no official IP-rating. The Redmi 10 and Realme C35 both have mono speaker out and no IP rating.

Battery capacity: The Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 have a 6,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. Xiaomi bundles a 22.5W charger with the Redmi 10 Prime but with the Redmi 10, it is only bundling a 10W charger in the box. The Realme C35 comes with an 18W charger.

Prices: The Redmi 10 starts at Rs 10,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 12,999. The C35 starts at Rs 11,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with double the storage (4GB/128GB) will set you back by Rs 12,999. The Redmi 10 Prime is currently listed for Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB). The phone was launched at a slightly lower price—Rs 12,499—though. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently listed for Rs 14,999.

