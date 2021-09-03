Redmi 10 Prime with MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad cameras launched in India: Specs, price, other details

Redmi 10 Prime India price starts at Rs 12,499.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 10 Prime budget smartphone in India on Friday. This is a follow-up to the Redmi 9 Prime. On paper, the Redmi 10 Prime appears to be a ‘sizeable’ upgrade over its predecessor. It has a fast 90Hz display, a capable MediaTek Helio G88 system-on-chip, 50MP quad camera setup and a ginormous 6,000mAh battery. Having said that, the Redmi ‘number’ series is also climbing up the price ladder, noticeably, this time round with the base model being launched at a price of Rs 12,499 essentially pushing it in the ‘Redmi Note’ territory. The Redmi Note 10 for context is currently selling for Rs 13,999 post a recent price hike. The Redmi 9 Prime was launched at a price of Rs 9,999.

Whether or not the phone justifies the price bump is something we will tell you in our full review, but solely on the basis of paper specs, the Redmi 10 Prime again stands out being a lot of phone for a lot less money much like any other Redmi phone in the past. Alongside the Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi is also launching the ‘ultra-affordable’ Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS earbuds with dual drivers and aptX Adaptive support at a price of Rs 2,999.

Redmi 10 Prime India price, availability

The Redmi 10 Prime India price starts at Rs 12,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end version of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,499.

The phone will be sold via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores starting from September 7. HDFC credit card users will be eligible for additional discounts of up to Rs 750 on purchasing the Redmi 10 Prime.

Redmi 10 Prime specs and features

The Redmi 10 Prime has an all-plastic body with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will come in black, blue and white colour options.

The phone in question has a 6.5-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz ‘adaptive’ refresh rate and hole punch cutout that houses an 8MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 Prime has an 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDRX4 RAM and 128GB storage. The phone supports ‘extendable’ virtual RAM feature letting you access ‘up to 2GB’ memory from internal storage when you’re short on RAM. This means the 6GB RAM version of the phone can theoretically extend to 8GB (the 4GB RAM version can extend to 5GB similarly). The Redmi 10 Prime also supports expandable storage.

Software inside the phone is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Redmi 10 Prime packs a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor (this is unspecified) with f/1.8 aperture lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits.

The Redmi 10 Prime is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging turning the phone into a portable power bank to charge other devices.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and what Xiaomi is calling a ‘splash-proof’ design though there is no official IP-rating whatsoever.

