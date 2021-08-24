Redmi 10 Prime India launch set for September 3: Expected price, specs and everything to know

Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebranded version of Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new Redmi 10 Prime in India on Twitter and the smartphone is set to be launched in the country on September 3. Reports have suggested that the soon-to-be-launched Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebranded version of Redmi 10, Xiaomi’s budget smartphone that was launched by the company globally last week. The phone is set to succeed the Redmi 9 that was released in India last year in August starting from Rs 8,999.

Redmi 10 Prime: Launch time and date

Xiaomi has said that Redmi 10 Prime would be released in India on September 3 at 12 noon. A website has also been created to tease some of the key features of the upcoming phone.

Redmi 10 Prime expected price

The Redmi 10 has been offered in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The first variant is priced at $179, translating to about Rs 13,200, while the second variant is priced at $199 or about Rs 14,700. The third variant is priced at $219, translating to about Rs 16,200. If Redmi 10 Prime is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi 10, the prices in India could be along similar lines for the upcoming phone.

Expected specifications of Redmi 10 Prime

Going by the specifications of the Redmi 10, it seems like Redmi 10 Prime could run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, having a 6.5-inch screen with a full HD+ display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400p resolution. Moreover, it could also have the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor offering a RAM of up to 6GB, with internal storage up to 128GB.

It could also have a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors. It could also have an 8MP front camera. It is expected to sport a 5000mAH battery with fast charging support.