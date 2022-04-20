Redmi 10 Power launched in India; is a souped-up Redmi 10 with more RAM

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched the Redmi 10 Power in India on Wednesday, April 20, alongside the entry-level phone Redmi 10A. The Redmi 10 Power, as far as the design and specs go, appears to be a souped-up Redmi 10 with more RAM and a new finish on the back. Redmi 10 Power price in India is set at Rs 14,999. It’s availability – sale date – is yet to be announced.

The only hardware difference between the two phones seems to be that the Redmi 10 Power comes with 8GB RAM as standard. There is also a RAM expansion feature in the phone that can extend memory virtually by an additional 3GB when needed. The Redmi 10 tops out at 6GB RAM. The Redmi 10 Power comes with 128GB storage, same as the Redmi 10 6GB RAM variant.

Redmi 10 Power price in India, availability

Redmi 10 Power price in India is set at Rs 14,999. There is no word on availability at the time of writing. The phone will go on sale across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Xiaomi retail partner stores when available.

The phone will come in Power Black and Sport Orange colourways.

Redmi 10 Power specs, features

Redmi 10 Power has been confirmed to come with a 6.71-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For photography, the Redmi 10 Power has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. It is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Did you really think we'll do a Redmi Launch without adding that extra layer of SURPRISE?!



Welcome the mega powerful #Redmi10Power

???? 6nm @Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

???? 6000mAh Battery

???? 6.71'' Display

???? 50MP Camera



To top it

8GB RAM + 3GB Extra RAM Booster! pic.twitter.com/mb3GrqU1CD — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2022

Redmi 10 Power versus Redmi 10A

Redmi 10A has a 6.53-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G25 chip paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 10A also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. For photography, it has a single 13MP camera on the rear.

The Redmi 10A is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

Redmi 10A India price starts at Rs 8,499 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.