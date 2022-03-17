Redmi 10 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP dual cameras: Check price, specifications

Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999.

Redmi 10 was launched in India today, March 17. The Redmi 10 is a more affordable take on the Redmi 10 Prime and gets you a large 6.71-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP dual rear cameras, 18W fast charging, and Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 13 software (though still based on Android 11). Redmi 10 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 and it will be available starting March 24.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G first impressions: Looks electric

For those unaware, the Redmi “number” series caters to budget-conscious buyers and is one of Xiaomi’s best-sellers in markets like India. The series falls below the Redmi Note in hierarchy. The Redmi 10 first broke cover in 2021. Xiaomi then launched a 2022 refresh of the same phone with nearly the same specs. The model coming to India is different though with a tweaked design with a waterdrop-style notch and updated hardware. It is based on the Redmi 10C, which was launched recently in Nigeria.

Redmi 10 India price, availability

The Redmi 10 starts at Rs 10,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 12,999. HDFC Bank card users will be eligible for Rs 1,000 discount on the Redmi 10.

The phone will come in three colours— Caribbean green, Pacific blue, and Midnight black.

It will be sold across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting March 24 (12pm).

Redmi 10 specs, features

The Redmi 10 has a 6.71-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 storage. The Redmi 10 also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, it has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and another 2MP portrait.

The Redmi 10 is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will bundle a 10W charger in the box, though.

Redmi 10 versus Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime is currently listed for Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB). The phone was launched at a slightly lower price—Rs 12,499—though.

It has a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and hole punch cutout that houses an 8MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, it has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits.

The Redmi 10 Prime is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and what Xiaomi calls a “splash-proof” design though there is no official IP-rating.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 review: More of the same but slightly better?