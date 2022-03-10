Redmi 10 is coming to India on March 17 with a Qualcomm chip, big battery and more

The Redmi 10 coming to India will have a tweaked design with a waterdrop-style notch and updated hardware.

Redmi 10 will be launched in India on March 17, Xiaomi announced today, a day after launching the Redmi Note 11 Pro series and Redmi Watch 2 Lite in the country. By the looks of it, the model coming to India will have a tweaked design with a waterdrop-style notch and updated hardware including an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. To recall, the Redmi 10 first broke cover in 2021. Xiaomi then launched a 2022 refresh of the same phone with nearly the same specs. Either way, the phone in question—sold globally—comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 and hole punch cutout.

For those unaware, the Redmi “number” series caters to budget-conscious buyers and is one of Xiaomi’s best-sellers in markets like India. The series falls below the Redmi Note in hierarchy which is to say these phones usually have a price tag of around Rs 10,000. Xiaomi already sells the Redmi 10 Prime in India, which is currently listed for Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB). The phone was launched at a slightly lower price—Rs 12,499—though. Going by the naming scheme and history of these phones, we can expect the Redmi 10 to be priced lower than the “Prime” model. But we’ll still have to wait and watch out on that one.

The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and hole punch cutout that houses an 8MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi 10 Prime also supports expandable storage. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

For photography, it has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor (this is unspecified) with f/1.8 aperture lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits.

The Redmi 10 Prime is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and what Xiaomi calls a “splash-proof” design though there is no official IP-rating.

Watch this space for more coverage around the upcoming Redmi 10.