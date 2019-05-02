Redefining the possibilities in a mobile-first world

By\u00a0Charles Peng Mobile technology has changed the face of the world. With more than one-third of the global population using smartphones, mobile technology has evolved from a mere form of communication to a technological revolution. As per reports from Cisco, India alone will have approximate 800 million smartphone users by 2022, almost double the current number of users. Generations Y and Z are leveraging their mobile devices to produce visually compelling content that is way more extensive and distinct than ever before. With the young being eager to experiment, wanting more from their smartphones, mobile smartphone brands who want to tap the consumers young and grow with them need to redefine the possibilities. The active involvement of millennials in adopting emerging mobile trends in technology has proven to benefit both smartphone manufacturing companies and the generation itself. According to an AlphaWise survey, India\u2019s millennials on average spend 17 hours online weekly. They spend two-thirds of this time emailing, browsing social media and conducting searches. Social media therefore is a great driver for what millennials do with or expect from their smartphones. Thousands of youngsters today are exploring new possibilities through photography, video content creation, and gaming using their smartphones. To delve deeper, mobile gaming itself has taken off as a sport. And according to market researcher Newzoo, the e-sports industry is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2022. There is also an upsurge in major companies sponsoring and\/or conducting events across the globe for mobile gamers, Amazon\u2019s Mobile Master (2017 & 2018) being one such tournament. However, beyond photography and gaming\/performance, what can define the success of mobiles is the constant upgrades in smartphone processors and development in AI. Smartphone companies have consistently been trying to incorporate AI based computing technology in their devices\u2014initiating the transition of smartphones from assisted intelligence to automated intelligence. In an AI-enabled future, smartphones will have the ability to anticipate wider user needs and meet them through intelligent automation\u2014helping users make better and informed decisions. However, it is also important to generate finesse in AI computing devices\u2014to develop the desired human and machine connection, and\/or to dilute possible repercussions of technology. Use of nanotechnology has allowed smartphone manufacturers to produce compact and much powerful computing units\u2014paving way for innovative amalgamation of technology and design. The first use of nanolithography in smartphone making has already led to several design innovations including the world\u2019s first in-screen punch hole camera. By using nanotechnology, companies have been able to develop smaller and faster processor chips such as the 7nm Mobile AI chipset. It is the first computing unit to use dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and is 120% faster than the previous generation. Additionally, the 7nm Mobile AI chipset with dual NPU improves phone speed by 20% and power efficiency by 40% as compared to the 10 nm chipset. Thus, contemporary technological advancements around the globe present endless possibilities for both innovators and benefiters. The writer is president, Honor India