Redd Board app review: For designers to present and annotate

Redd Board allows a person with a tablet to share her ideas and concepts and to make notes directly on the design or image

User experience (UX) design agency Redd Experience Design has debuted Redd Board, a presentation and annotation app for professionals in the design field, be it in graphic design, UX design, architecture, interiors or product design, and even business people who need to share ideas and get feedback right away.

Redd Board can be thought of as a shared digital whiteboard that allows for collaboration between people sitting across a table or across continents, that is, remotely. The app allows a person with a tablet to share her ideas and concepts and to make notes directly on the design or image, whether it is a screen mock-up, a logo concept or a floor plan just as if she wase doing this on paper.

The presenter can also share a website and make notes on top of it while having a discussion with the client. Changes like moving content around or positions of buttons can be communicated digitally like one would on paper. The client viewing the presentation can draw or comment on it as it is happening and doesn’t need anything more than a web browser to view the live presentation. Once the meeting is done, the notes can be saved and stored for future reference.

Sharan Grandigae, CEO, Redd Experience Design, said: “Tools for designers have come of age, they have become more specialised and specific. There are tools for presenting screens made by UX designers such as Invision and even tools for generating specifications for those screens like Zeplin. Redd Board is exactly such a tool that is meant to do one specific job really well.”

Redd Board (www.redd.in/board) is available for download on Google Play today and is expected to release soon on the App Store for Apple devices.

Redd Experience Design specialises in helping enterprises such as Urban Ladder, Lenskart, Asian Paints and Discovery Channel develop and deliver superlative user experiences. It has products like Redd Drop for file transfer and Redd Bricks, a project tracking, communication and task management app for architects, interior designers, builders, etc., in the real estate industry.