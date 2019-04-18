Redd Board app review: For designers to present and annotate

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 12:11 AM

User experience (UX) design agency Redd Experience Design has debuted Redd Board, a presentation and annotation app for professionals in the design field, be it in graphic design, UX design, architecture, interiors or product design, and even business people who need to share ideas and get feedback right away.

Redd Board allows a person with a tablet to share her ideas and concepts and to make notes directly on the design or imageRedd Board allows a person with a tablet to share her ideas and concepts and to make notes directly on the design or image

User experience (UX) design agency Redd Experience Design has debuted Redd Board, a presentation and annotation app for professionals in the design field, be it in graphic design, UX design, architecture, interiors or product design, and even business people who need to share ideas and get feedback right away.

Redd Board can be thought of as a shared digital whiteboard that allows for collaboration between people sitting across a table or across continents, that is, remotely. The app allows a person with a tablet to share her ideas and concepts and to make notes directly on the design or image, whether it is a screen mock-up, a logo concept or a floor plan just as if she wase doing this on paper.

The presenter can also share a website and make notes on top of it while having a discussion with the client. Changes like moving content around or positions of buttons can be communicated digitally like one would on paper. The client viewing the presentation can draw or comment on it as it is happening and doesn’t need anything more than a web browser to view the live presentation. Once the meeting is done, the notes can be saved and stored for future reference.

Sharan Grandigae, CEO, Redd Experience Design, said: “Tools for designers have come of age, they have become more specialised and specific. There are tools for presenting screens made by UX designers such as Invision and even tools for generating specifications for those screens like Zeplin. Redd Board is exactly such a tool that is meant to do one specific job really well.”

Redd Board (www.redd.in/board) is available for download on Google Play today and is expected to release soon on the App Store for Apple devices.

Redd Experience Design specialises in helping enterprises such as Urban Ladder, Lenskart, Asian Paints and Discovery Channel develop and deliver superlative user experiences. It has products like Redd Drop for file transfer and Redd Bricks, a project tracking, communication and task management app for architects, interior designers, builders, etc., in the real estate industry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Redd Board app review: For designers to present and annotate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition