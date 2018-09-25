Recharge pack war out in open? Vodafone-Idea launches this offer to take on Jio, Airtel – Check how consumers will benefit

Vodafone Idea has launched new recharge packs

Vodafone Idea Limited, the new entity formed as a result of the merger of two leading telecom companies in India, has for the first time introduced a recharge pack in India to combat the rivals Jio and Airtel. Becoming the biggest telecom company by the user base, Vodafone Idea has launched six new recharge packs for the customers subscribed to both Vodafone and Idea Cellular. These are new data and voice combo packs that offer additional benefits.

The new recharge packs introduced by Vodafone Idea will be available to the Idea Cellular customers in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh West, and Punjab while the Vodafone customers in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles will be eligible to recharge their numbers with these packs.

Starting at Rs 25, the Vodafone Idea is offering Active Recharge packs to those who don’t want to spend too much on data and voice plans. On the contrary, for the heavy call and data users, Vodafone Idea has launched Unlimited combo recharge packs that start at Rs 145 and Rs 245.

The company is giving an “assured” cashback of Rs 25 on a recharge worth minimum Rs 149 done on Paytm by a new user. However, the Paytm existing users will get Rs 20 cashback. Paytm is also giving away vouchers worth Rs 375 to the users on making recharges that they can use while buying movie tickets.

First up is the Rs 25 Active Recharge pack that will benefit the customers with a talktime of Rs 18 and 10MB data for a validity of 10 days. The second recharge costs Rs 35 and gets the customer a talktime of Rs 26 with 100MB data. It also activates discounted calling rates – 1 paisa per second in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh West and 60 paise per minute in Tamil Nadu. It will be valid for 28 days.

Next up is Rs 65 Active Recharge that offers a talktime of Rs 65 with discounted calling tariff – 1 paisa per second in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh West and 60 paise per minute in Tamil Nadu. The customers who recharge with the pack will get 100MB data credited to their account. Its validity is 28 days. The last Active Recharge pack costs Rs 95 and benefits the customer with full talktime of Rs 95, 500MB of data, and discounted call rates – 30 paise per minute in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and 1 paisa per two seconds in Uttar Pradesh West. The validity of this pack is 28 days.

Coming to the Vodafone Idea Unlimited combo recharge packs, the Rs 145 pack gives full talktime of Rs 145, 1GB data, and the calling rates similar to the Rs 95 Active Recharge pack. It’s valid for 42 days. The Rs 245 recharge pack credits a talktime of Rs 245, 2GB data, and discounted calling tariff to the customer’s account. The validity is 84 days on this pack.

Commenting on the launch of new recharge packs, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “For mobile users who prefer to recharge with small denomination packs but do not get both voice & data benefits on a single recharge, we now have Active Recharges that have been designed keeping in mind customers’ need for convenience, affordability and simplicity. These low priced combo products give customers a bit of everything Talk-time, rate-cutter tariff and data.”