Realme’s fresh salvo at Xiaomi includes 11 new products including SLED 4K TV, Buds Air Pro, 360-degree Smart Cam and more

Realme launched 11 new products today.

Realme launched not one, not two, not three, but eleven new products in India on Wednesday. Realme’s fresh salvo at arch rival Xiaomi includes an SLED 4K TV, Buds Air Pro TWS, 360-degree Smart Cam and more. Since there is so much to talk about, let’s quickly jump onto everything that Realme launched at its “Leap to the Next Gen” virtual event.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Realme 100W soundbar

The 55-inch Realme Smart TV SLED 4K uses SLED technology which is said to be developed in collaboration with John Rooymans who is chief scientist of SPD technology. The smart TV comes with Realme’s Chroma Boost Engine, seven display modes and support for 108% NTSC wide colour gamut. For audio, it comes with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio. The smart TV is powered by a 4-core MediaTek processor and runs Android TV 9.0 software. Realme has launched the Smart TV SLED 4K at a price of Rs 42,999 though for a limited period it will be available for Rs 39,999. Realme will start selling it from October 16 from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme has also launched a 100W soundbar to complement its smart TV. It comes with 2 full-range speakers and 2 tweeters for 60W output, plus a 40W subwoofer. Realme says it can increase the TV sound by 200%. The Realme soundbar will start selling from October 16 from Flipkart, Amazon and Realme.com at a price of Rs 6,999.

Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro are a higher-end variant of the Realme Buds Air, their biggest USP being Active Noise Cancellation. Realme is touting up to 94ms super-low latency in gaming mode, and up to 20 hours of playback with ANC on. Under the hood, these come with Realme’s custom S1 chip. The Realme Buds Air Pro have been launched in India at a price of Rs 4,999 though for a limited period, they will be available for Rs 4,499. Realme will start selling them from October 16 from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Joining the Realme Buds Air Pro are the Buds Wireless Pro. They also come with Active Noise Cancellation and support Sony’s LDAC Hi-Res Audio and boast of 119ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. The Buds Wireless Pro have been launched in India at a price of Rs 3,999 though for a limited period, they will be available for Rs 2,999. Realme will start selling them from October 16 from Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition, Realme 7i

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition is basically the Realme 7 Pro with an eco-friendly vegan micrograin leather skin on the back. Specs and price are similar to the Realme 7 Pro — Rs 19,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB/128GB. The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition will be available from October 16 from Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores.

The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, four rear cameras (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, a 2MP monochrome, and another 2MP depth camera, 16MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Realme has launched the Realme 7i at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for 4GB/64GB and Rs 12,999 for 4GB/128GB. It will be available from October 16 from Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores.

Realme has also launched the Realme N1 sonic electric toothbrush (Rs 799), Realme 360-degree Smart Cam (Rs 2,999, introductory Rs 2,599), Realme Smart Plug (Rs 799), Realme selfie tripod (Rs 1,199), and Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 (Rs 1,599).